Recent Poll Shows Illinois Democrats Favor Durbin for Governor in 2018

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KMOX) – We’re right in the thick of 2016’s political season, but some are already thinking ahead to 2018.

Rumors have been flying this week about U.S. Senator Dick Durbin’s potential run to challenge Republican Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner. When asked directly this week, Durbin would not rule it out.

We Ask America recently polled more than 1,128 registered Illinois Democrats about who they would support to run against Gov. Bruce Rauner. Chief Operating Officer of We Ask America Gregg Durham says U.S. Senator Dick Durbin, far and away, leads the pack.

“His name recognition is very high. And this early out, name recognition’s a big thing,” Durham says. “If we’re a little bit more sympathized, is how well former Governor Pat Quinn – or let’s say how poorly he did.”

About 49 percent of those polled said they would support Durbin and only 10 percent wanted Pat Quinn. However, there are about 18 percent of voters who are undecided.

Durham says this early out, these polls should only be looked at as “fun.” The margin of error was plus or minus three percent.

(TM and Copyright 2016 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2016 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook