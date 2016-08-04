Unexplained Light Flashes Above Arch Tuesday Morning

ST. LOUIS (KMOX/AP) – Malcolm W. Martin Memorial Park is known as the spot to get one of the best views of the Gateway Arch and St. Louis riverfront, but apparently it’s also the place to go for UFO sightings.

A video was posted on the park’s Facebook page Wednesday morning showing a strange, bright light that hung around the Arch for about an hour, early Tuesday morning.

The video points out every spot throughout the night where it can be seen.

Mike Buehlhorn, director of the Metro East Parks and Recreation District, says he doesn’t know if he believes in UFOs, but “there’s something weird with that one.”

Spokesmen for the nearby Scott Air Force Base and the Federal Aviation Administration say they know nothing about the source of the light.

So what do you think, was it really an extraterrestrial sighting?

