Biddle House Opens, Anticipates End to Homeless Problems

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – St. Louis city leaders are touting their new homeless shelter as the next big step in eliminating chronic homelessness.

The Biddle House is now open on North 13th Street, near the Stan Musial Veterans Memorial Bridge, and will run as a collaboration between the city and St. Patrick Center.

Kelly Peach with St. Patrick Center says it will house nearly 100 men each night and will have a computer center for them to search for permanent housing and jobs. It is a male-only facility, similar to homeless shelters like Gateway 180 and Covenant House Missouri who only shelter women and children in north St. Louis.

Peach says the ultimate goal is something called ‘Functional Zero,’ which means, a person who is forced out of their home for whatever reason, can be back on their feet with in 30 to 60 days.

Biddle house will be a 24-hour operation, with beds available at night, and programming, client intake and assessments, and placement into housing throughout the day.

Organizers anticipate that within three to five years St. Louis could be down to only a handful of chronically homeless persons.

