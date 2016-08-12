A federal judge in Milwaukee on Friday overturned the conviction of Brendan Dassey.
Dassey and his uncle, Steven Avery, were profiled in the popular Netflix docuseries “Making a Murderer.”
Dassey will be released from prison within 90 days, according to the ruling, reports Wisconsin’s local ABC station.
Dassey was serving a life sentence without parole after being convicted of first-degree murder in the death of photographer Teresa Halbach in 2007.
