(Credit: Netflix)

A federal judge in Milwaukee on Friday overturned the conviction of Brendan Dassey.

Dassey and his uncle, Steven Avery, were profiled in the popular Netflix docuseries “Making a Murderer.”

Dassey will be released from prison within 90 days, according to the ruling, reports Wisconsin’s local ABC station.

Dassey was serving a life sentence without parole after being convicted of first-degree murder in the death of photographer Teresa Halbach in 2007.

