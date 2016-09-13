Injured Hazelwood Police Officer Heads to Colorado

September 13, 2016 9:13 PM
Filed Under: Barnes Jewish Hospital, Colorado, Craig Tudor, Hazelwood Police, spinal injury

HAZELWOOD, Mo. (KMOX) – The Hazelwood police officer critically injured in an accident a couple of weeks ago is being transferred from Barnes-Jewish Hospital to a facility in Colorado specializing in spinal injuries.

Officer Craig Tudor will be flown to the rehabilitation facility Wednesday.

Tudor has been hospitalized with serious injuries for a little more than two weeks after his police car was hit by another vehicle then flipped several times.

