Ted Drewes Secures Top Ice Cream Spot in the World

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – It’s a sweet recognition — Ted Drewes has been named No. 1 ice cream store in SoolNua’s 2nd annual World Ice Cream Index competition.
Thirty-thousand people voted worldwide.
The No. 2 spot went to a gelato place in Slovakia, and No. 3 to the Lake Lounge in Slovenia.
“SoolNua’s World Ice Cream Index celebrates and recognizes the central role that ice cream plays in defining a destination and highlighting its authenticity and originality,” says SoolNua’s Patrick Delaney.
More than 20 stores from 13 different countries participated.
CLICK HERE to see the full rankings of stores, cities and countries for 2016.
One Comment
That’s good and bad news. Good that Ted gets his long overdue recognition. Bad in that prices will probably go up.