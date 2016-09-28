Diaz ‘Choked Up Just A Little Bit’ When Fan Who Caught Grand Slam Offered Condolences For Jose Fernandez

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) — Tuesday night was the first game back for St. Louis Cardinals shortstop Aledmys Diaz. Diaz had just returned from Miami where he attended the memorial service for his childhood friend and fellow major leaguer Jose Fernandez of the Miami Marlins, who tragically died in a boating accident on Sunday.

In the fourth inning, Diaz hit a grand slam and when he got to home plate, he sent a kiss to the sky and pointed up for his lost friend.

Tami Glock of Oakville and her husband, Robert, were at Busch Stadium when Diaz hit that grand slam. The home run ball landed right at Tami’s feet and she and her husband decided to give the ball back to Diaz.

Glock spoke to KMOX’s Mark Reardon on Wednesday afternoon:

MR: How awesome was that last night?

TG: Just listening to the replay, my heart is pounding again.

MR: Have you ever caught a home run ball before?

TG: No.

MR: So that’s pretty cool in and of itself.

TG: Yeah especially sitting in the bleachers. You aren’t expecting it to come into the bleachers very often.

MR: What were your first thoughts? You knew how special of a moment that was for Aledmys Diaz, I’m guessing, right?

TG: Before it even happened, I explained to my husband that Diaz was friends with Jose (Fernandez) and I actually said, ‘Okay, Diaz, go ahead and hit one for Jose.’ And he hit it! And it started coming right at me and I’m going, ‘Uh…uh…I don’t know…’ I thought the kid in front of us was going to catch it and he deflected it and it just fell right at my foot and my husband just leaned over and picked it up. I just didn’t know what to think…

MR: Was it kind of a surreal moment?

TG: Yes.

MR: It had to have been, right?

TG: Yeah, it was…I couldn’t believe it. Neither one of us still believe it. All the way home, we were going ‘I don’t believe I did that. I don’t believe it happened.’ And he (Diaz) actually gave us a bat also and one thing my husband noticed, the bat was made on our wedding anniversary.

MR: Did you initially think, ‘We have to get this ball to him’? Did someone approach you? How does that all happen?

TG: I definitely said, ‘We have to give it to him….’ Even if it wasn’t because of Jose, it’s his first grand slam, in his rookie year. That’s a ball that they want!

MR: You’re a big baseball fan, which I love! I love this!

…so how did you go through the process? Did someone from the Cardinals come up to you or did you go to them?

TG: Actually what happened was…it was Mr. (Ben) Hochman from STLToday. And he said, ‘Well, what do you want to do?’ And I said, ‘I want to give it back to him.’ So he actually contacted somebody and had them come and get us.

MR: That’s pretty cool. Now, you didn’t get to meet Aledmys at that time, did you?

TG: After the game we did.

MR: You did? How was that?

TG: He was very humble, I would say. He was a little emotional. My husband spoke to him briefly and I shook his hand and said, ‘I want to offer my condolences…I feel for you.’ And then he kind of choked up just a little bit. He shook everybody’s hands again and then we took a picture and he gave my husband the bat.

MR: And how weird is that, that the date on the bat is your wedding anniversary?

TG: My husband said, ‘Something’s in the air right now.’ So I said, ‘Well, I hope you played the lottery.’ [laughs]

LISTEN to Mark Reardon’s full conversation with Tami Glock, below:

