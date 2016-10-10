Blunt Stays With Trump

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (KMOX) – While some Republican lawmakers are backing off their support of the party’s presidential nominee, Missouri’s Republican Senator is leaving no doubt that he still supports him.

After hosting a round table on the Affordable Care Act at a Chesterfield law firm, Roy Blunt confirmed that he is still going to vote for Donald Trump.

“As long as the choices are Mrs. Clinton and Mr. Trump,” he says, “I’m for Mr. Trump.”

Blunt told reporters, “I think if you want to do something about Obamacare, which we just talked about here, the out of control regulators, terrible foreign policy, you can’t do that by electing people who have been part of the Obama term. We don’t need a third Obama term.”

The senator was asked if he would campaign with Trump.

“I’ve said repeatedly I’m for him so I don’t know why I wouldn’t. But, I think he’s going to carry Missouri. I doubt if we see him in Missouri for that reason.”

As for Republicans who are bailing on Trump, Blunt says, “everybody has to make that decision for themselves.”

(TM and Copyright 2016 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2016 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook