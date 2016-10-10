Blunt Stays With Trump

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (KMOX) – While some Republican lawmakers are backing off their support of the party’s presidential nominee, Missouri’s Republican Senator is leaving no doubt that he still supports him.
After hosting a round table on the Affordable Care Act at a Chesterfield law firm, Roy Blunt confirmed that he is still going to vote for Donald Trump.
“As long as the choices are Mrs. Clinton and Mr. Trump,” he says, “I’m for Mr. Trump.”
Blunt told reporters, “I think if you want to do something about Obamacare, which we just talked about here, the out of control regulators, terrible foreign policy, you can’t do that by electing people who have been part of the Obama term. We don’t need a third Obama term.”
The senator was asked if he would campaign with Trump.
“I’ve said repeatedly I’m for him so I don’t know why I wouldn’t. But, I think he’s going to carry Missouri. I doubt if we see him in Missouri for that reason.”
As for Republicans who are bailing on Trump, Blunt says, “everybody has to make that decision for themselves.”
One Comment
thought Blunt was smarter than that…..evidently he doesn’t recognize BS when he hears it…
Trump believes you’re ridiculous, and you don’t deserve to be taken seriously. He wants your votes, of course, and he panders to you, and your whims, as necessary, to get them. But, he really thinks you are complete idiots. Just as Putin sees him as a “useful idiot,” so he sees you.
Of course, you don’t want to believe it. You certainly don’t want to believe me, some lefty, liberal, Democrat, but it’s true. Remember, belief isn’t truth, no matter how so very much you wish it so. But, by the same token, truth is not always believed, even by those that see it right under their noses.
And, you might ask, how do I know this? Well, I listen to his words. And hear them.
In that speech, where he, not so subtly, called for you to assassinate Hillary; what did he call you?
He called you “those second amendment people.”
Think about it. You’re them. When he says something like “…get a load of those Bernie or Bust people,” is he being complimentary? Of course not, and you know it. He’s calling them a bunch of idiots. Useful idiots, as they pull votes from Clinton, but idiots all the same. Them.
Don’t worry, you aren’t alone. It isn’t just people who are passionate about their Second Amendment rights that he despises and disrespects. It’s all the voters that can be fooled into voting for him. Even if they oppose everything you hold dear, he wants their votes, no matter what it takes. Trump couldn’t care less about constitutional amendments, or constitutional law, or laws in general. He cares about Trump. And Trump’s above the law. He can ask a foreign intelligence service to hack his opponent’s emails, or even ask his supporters to murder her, and he gets away with it. So, why should he care?
But remember, when he says that all he has to do is mention “the wall,” when you’re getting bored during a speech, or that he could murder someone and “not lose a single vote,” he’s talking about you, his “useful idiots.”
And, speaking of immigration and “the wall,” what did he say?
“I’ll build a great wall…” And make Mexico pay for it?
Do you believe him? Does he think you are an idiot? Of course he does.
I, on the other hand, don’t believe all Trump supporters are stupid. Some are merely ignorant of the facts.
Ignorance and stupidity are dreadful maladies.
One is treatable, the other is terminal.
Now, let’s see those tax returns.
Why would anyone think Blunt would be bothered by Trump’s hateful, sexist and idiotic nonsense? Blunt has no problem sacrificing common human decency for the party line — he voted against the Senate resolution to ban the use of torture as soon as McConnell told him to.
If Trump feels this country is in bad shape, it’s not HRC that has to answer, it’s the do nothing, party first, obstructionists. He’s part of the reason Congress has such a low approval rating