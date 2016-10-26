Great White Sharks in the Mississippi River?

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Could it really be? Have two great white sharks managed to survive the trip up the Mississippi River from the Gulf of Mexico?

The answer is no.

React365.com posted a story Wednesday afternoon claiming that “a mating couple” of sharks had been spotted in the Mississippi River near St. Louis.

“Great White sharks are obviously sea creatures that live in marine environments,” says Dan Zarlenga, the St. Louis regional media specialist for the Missouri Department of Conservation. “They don’t even have a high toleration of brackish waters, let alone completely salt-free waters like in our river.”

The story is being debunked as just another fake news story fooling the internet.

“Officials in St. Louis have contacted the Missouri Conservation Department and will likely have a team in the river soon to capture the two lost sharks,” the fake news post says.

That’s not true either, Zarlenga says.

But still, it sounds like it could be legitimate, right? Well, nearly 66,000 people thought so as they shared it on social media.

Unfortunately (or fortunately), when one clicks to the website’s homepage, react365.com displays “Prank Your Friends with Fake News!”

So, no worries! Sharks aren’t swimming in the river outside St. Louis.

