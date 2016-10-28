Texas Man Blames Stan Kroenke for His Suicide

LAKE DIVERSION, Tx. (KMOX) – A Texas man who committed suicide because he was being forced out of his home blamed the man who is forcing him to leave, Rams owner Stan Kroenke, for his death.

In fact, the first line of Rick Ellis’ suicide note reads: “Stan, you took my home.”

The 61-year-old Ellis was one of several residents who live on leased land along Lake Diversion on the W.T. Waggoner Estate Ranch, the 520,000 acre ranch Kroenke bought last year for an estimated $700 million.

After buying the property, Kroenke told the residents they had to be off the land by Jan. 31. While the house itself belongs to Ellis and his wife, Annette McNeil, the land belongs to Kronke.

A GoFundMe page created by Robert Smith says “Earlier this year Rick and Annette received shocking news that their lease would not be renewed and they had to have their house, belongings and everything else removed from the property that they have called home for the last 10 years.” The house is made of stone and unable to be moved, leaving the family without a home.

Like most of the residents, Ellis couldn’t afford to move. McNeil tells KMOV-TV that “Stan is an evil man. My husband was worth more than all of your money.” She adds that Kronke is simply “a human being who just doesn’t care.”

Smith says he’s not surprised by Ellis’ suicide. He says because many of the residents are elderly or disabled, with no money and no where to go, it won’t be the last tragic news we’re going to hear.

The GoFundMe page is raising funds to support McNeil and Ellis’ son, Brad.

