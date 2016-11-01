Dogtown Parents Fight to Save Catholic Grade School

DOGTOWN, Mo. (KMOX) — A proud Irish parish known for its St. Patrick’s Day parade is fighting back after the Archdiocese announced plans to shut down St. James the Greater Catholic Grade School.

Parents in the historic neighborhood, where generations have walked to St. James the Greater grade school, learned Sunday afternoon that the Archdiocese plans to close two schools — St. James and Our Lady of Sorrows — and send the students to St. Joan of Arc’s in south city starting next fall.

Parent Becky Bailey said she is “very shocked, very upset.” She has three children at St. James the Greater.

“I don’t think it’s fair to say that’s it, we’re shutting you down, and not give us a fighting chance, not give us a voice,” Bailey said.

Another parent, Melissa Cobb, has two children at the school, and she’s organizing a petition drive, a rally and an open letter to Archbishop Robert Carlson hoping to reverse his decision.

“You know, Archbishop Carlson has always been a big supporter of St. James the Greater parish, and it surprises me that he hasn’t been more vocal in saying that he doesn’t support this plan,” Cobb said.

Carlson was not there Sunday when a monsignor, an assistant superintendent and an accountant made the announcement in the St. James the Greater Church. Many complained that the venue was intimidating, and that the meeting should have been held at the school where parishioners would have felt more comfortable asking questions.

“I really honestly and truly felt like they were treating me like I was a child,” Cobb said. “They wouldn’t give us the opportunity to voice our opinions or speak.”

The Archdiocese blamed the decision on falling enrollment, noting that over the past 20 years, St. James has dropped from about 200 students to 100.

In the same period, enrollment at Our Lady of Sorrows has dropped from about 540 to about 140. And enrollment has also fallen at St. Joan of Arc’s from 465 to about 160.

Parents in Dogtown say the tuition for St. James the Greater starts at about $4,700 per year, with some families paying less through assistance from the Archdiocese.

They say many residents – even those without children in the school – and some businesses are eager to rally and find a funding solution to keep the school open.

The Archdiocese media office was not available for comment Tuesday; a recording saying it was closed for All Saints Day.

(TM and Copyright 2016 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2016 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook