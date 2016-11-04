St. James the Greater Students Protest School Closing Plan

Kevin Killeen (@KMOXKilleen) November 4, 2016 5:13 PM By Kevin Killeen
Filed Under: Archbishop Robert Carlson, catholic education, Dogtown, Kurt Nelson, St. James the Greater

SHREWSBURY, Mo. (KMOX) – Dozens of kids from St. James the Greater parish in Dogtown deliver a petition to Archbishop Robert Carlson’s office, hoping to reverse a decision to shut down their school.

The spirited demonstration featured a bagpiper in kilts, and students singing “Oh When the Saints Go Marching In.”

The students presented a petition signed by some 2,000 people opposing a plan to close St. James at the end of this school year, a plan that would send the students to another Catholic school in south city.

On Oct. 30, the Archdiocese revealed plans to close both St. James and Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic grade schools, and send those students to St. Joan of Arc starting next school year.

Students from St. James the Greater Catholic grade school protest Archdiocese plan to close their school

Students from St. James the Greater Catholic grade school protest Archdiocese plan to close their school. (Kevin Killeen/KMOX)

The petition calls on the Archbishop to save the St. James the Greater school, which has been in existence for 114 years and is considered the cornerstone of the neighborhood.

Superintendent of Catholic Education for the Archdiocese Dr. Kurt Nelson received the petition and told reporters that the decision at this point is not final, but “still under discussion.”

st james protest steps St. James the Greater Students Protest School Closing Plan

Nelson noted, however, that Catholic schools around the country are facing closure and mergers due to the economic reality of declining enrollment.

Asked if it’s a conflict of interest for Nelson to have a child at St. Joan of Arc, the school that would stay open to to take in other students, Nelson said he recused himself from the vote, and that a committee is handling the matter without bias.

Nelson said Archbishop Carlson was not present at the Archdiocese headquarters when the St. James the Greater students arrived, that he had left for an appointment earlier in the afternoon.

Plans are in the works for a town hall meeting with representatives of the Archdiocese and parishioners of St. James to discuss the next step.

It was not clear whether Carlson would attend the town hall meeting in person to hear from parishioners and play a more active role in the process.

(TM and Copyright 2016 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2016 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Comments

One Comment

  1. ediegrey says:
    December 27, 2016 at 1:12 pm

    “Nelson said Archbishop Carlson was not present at the Archdiocese headquarters when the St. James the Greater students arrived, that he had left for an appointment earlier in the afternoon” What a coward – and then: ” It was not clear whether Carlson would attend the town hall meeting in person to hear from parishioners and play a more active role in the process.” This is so disgusting.

