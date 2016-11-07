12 Confirmed Salmonella Cases From Belleville Chili Cook-Off

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – There’s still no source for the Salmonella outbreak that sickened several people at last month’s Belleville Chili cook-off.
Saint Clair County Health Director Barb Holt says there are now 12 confirmed cases. KMOX asked if its possible that the Salmonella outbreak did not originate at the event.
“It’s possible, again, this was the one common denominator – the chilli cook-off, but it may not be a food product.” Holt says. ” It may be an individual that served something. It may be something in common that they all touched…”
Surveys are being taken at the Saint Clair County Health Department’s website. They have collected over 100 surveys so far.
Holt is encouraging people that attended the cook-off and never became ill, to take the survey.
