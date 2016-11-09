Judge Ousted for First Time in St. Louis County History

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – St. Louis County voters decide to oust a judge, a rarity since most judges are retained by voters. By a margin of 60-40, they voted to oust Circuit Court Judge Dale Hood.
Richard Feldmann with the group Citizens for Competent Judges, led the charge to remove the judge.
“This is the very first time that this has ever happened in the St. Louis County system,” Feldmann says. “It happened with two judges on the other side of the state, I think in the Kansas City system, many years ago.”
Hood received low ratings on a scorecard from local lawyers and The Post Dispatch ran an editorial calling for his removal.
Feldman says many voters are in the dark on how to vote for judges, and there needs to be more information on how to rate judges.
