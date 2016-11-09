City Orders Homeless Shelter to Shut Down as Overdose Numbers Rise

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The city of St. Louis is ordering New Life Evangelistic Center to shut down.

The order came in Wednesday, two days into a recent outbreak of synthetic marijuana overdoses in the homeless population. Many of the overdoses are happening within walking distance from the shelter.

Director Reverend Larry Rice says he does not know the source of the drug, known as K-2, but adds the timing looks suspicious.

“I definitely that somebody is trying to create a fiasco, trying to get us shut down,” Rice says. “It’s endangering peoples lives. It’s costing tax payers lots of money, because of the fire department out there and they are trying to bring this to a crisis point.”

He says the someone is trying to make the shelter look bad, especially right before the holidays when funding is needed for the tenants.

The shelter has been without the permit since the city revoked it in May of last year.

Earlier this year, City Hall ruled the facility needed to collect signatures from neighbors in order to keep operating due to complaints.

Rice says he plans on appealling the order.

