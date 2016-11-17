WATCH: No. 1 Basketball Recruit in Illinois Signs With U of I

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Jeremiah Tilmon has ended the rumors of him changing his verbal commitment to the University of Illinois, by signing his letter of intent with the Illini.

Tilmon is set to begin his senior year with the East St. Louis High School Flyers this month. He is ranked as the No. 1 high school player in the state of Illinois by ESPN, Scout and 247 sports.

When the national early signing period began last week Tilmon wasn’t expecting to sign his letter of intent, causing rumors to spread that he was changing his commitment to Illinois. However, he filed his paperwork to sign with Illinois late Wednesday, before the early signing window closed that evening.

He talked about those rumors at his official signing press conference, Thursday:

“I know there were questions about (how) I waited until the end to sign. I had personal things that I needed to deal with, so basketball took a back seat for a little while. I remained committed to Illinois the entire time.

“It got out of hand because were saying a lot of irrelevant stuff that I never said. And I don’t know why they said it.”

Tilmon did say Saint Louis University recruit, Jordan Goodwin reached out to him to ask if he was still attending Illinois. Goodwin is a senior for near-by Althoff Catholic and is ranked as the No. 2 player in Illinois. He is also one Tilmon’s strongest competitors in the race to be named Mr. Basketball in the state.

“A lot of people keep comparing me to Jordan Goodwin, saying that he is going to get it,” Tilmon says. “And I doubt it.”

The Flyers center is back this season, after attending La Lumiere High School in La Porte, Indiana last year. But the East St. Louis native is back and says it is now very important to him, to win the award for the best high school players in the state.

He said it was Illinois’ commitment to him since even before he started high school that kept his mind set on player there. Head coach John Groce and assistant coach Jamall Walker made him feel like the ‘No. 1 priority,’ Tilmon says.

“Coach Groce knows everything about me, more than anybody else knows,” Tilmon says. “About my personal life, basketball life, I have a great relationship with him and I trust him.”



