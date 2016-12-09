Cardinals Sign Fowler to 5-Year Deal

ST. LOUIS (KMOX/Cardinals) – The St. Louis Cardinals announced today, in a press conference at Busch Stadium, that they have signed free-agent center fielder Dexter Fowler to a five-year contract that extends through the 2021 season. Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

“We identified the goal of obtaining a dynamic centerfielder early-on in our planning for 2017,” stated Cardinals Senior Vice President/General Manager John Mozeliak. “And today we are extremely pleased to announce that Dexter Fowler will be bringing his talents and leadership to the St. Louis Cardinals.”

The switch-hitting Fowler, 30, who enjoyed an All-Star season in 2016, owns a career .268 batting mark and a .366 on-base pct. along with 72 triples and 127 stolen bases in nine seasons (1,064 games) with the Colorado Rockies (2008-13), Houston Astros (2014) and Chicago Cubs (2015-16).

Fowler, a native of Atlanta, Ga., was the Rockies 14th round draft selection in 2004. The athletic 6-5, 195-pound Fowler batted .276 with 13 home runs and 48 RBI in 125 games for the Cubs last season and reached base at a .393 clip while leading off. His leadoff homer in Game 7 at Cleveland last month was the first ever in World Series Game 7 history.

Among active players, Fowler is currently tied with Ichiro Suzuki for 1st in on-base pct. (.367) among leadoff batters (min.500 games) and he’s 4th in slugging pct. (.432). His 21 career leadoff homers since 2009 rank 4th in the majors and are tops amongst all switch-hitters during that time span.

Fowler produced four-consecutive seasons with 10 or more triples from 2009-12, leading the National League with 14 three-baggers in 2010 and topping that with a career-high and Rockies’ single-season record 15 in 2011.

Fowler has hit six home runs in his 36 career games played at Busch Stadium III while batting .282. His six round-trippers at Busch Stadium are his most amongst all of the ballparks that he has not called home.

Fowler, who will wear uniform no. 25, joins a list of notable former Cubs such as Lou Brock, Bruce Sutter, Lee Smith, Dennis Eckersley, Ryan Theriot and Mark Grudzielanek who later played for the Cardinals.

Previous Reporting:

The St. Louis Cardinals have agreed to terms with 30-year-old outfielder, Dexter Fowler, per a Friday morning press conference at Busch Stadium.

Fowler’s 4.2 WAR in 2016 was the highest of his nine-year MLB career, prior to last season he had signed a 1-year $8 million deal with the Chicago Cubs. He will face his former team, and current World Series Champions, on Opening Day of 2017.

Fowler says that will be a weird situation on Sunday, April 2, but is excited to play in Busch Stadium.

Fowler: "I see the ball well here. It's a hitter's park for me." (Although he mentions that Yadier Molina made it hard on him.) #stlcards — Tom Ackerman (@Ackerman1120) December 9, 2016

Fowler on STL: "This is a baseball city…Even going through (the World Series parade) you see Cardinals fans out there." — Chris Hrabe (@chrabe) December 9, 2016

The switch-hitting Fowler has played centerfield since his first full season in 2009, in that same year he finished eighth for National League Rookie of the Year. The Atlanta native’s 65 triples since that year has lead major leaguers throughout the last seven seasons.

He will wear No. 25 as a Cardinal, he says as a tribute to his mentor Barry Bonds. Bonds wore No. 25 during his 15 years with the San Francisco Giants. Fowler was No. 24 with Chicago, however that number is retired in St. Louis, for former Manager Whitey Herzog.

New @cardinals centerfielder Dexter Fowler chats with @kmox1120 after signing his contract #stlcards A photo posted by KMOXSports (@kmoxsports) on Dec 9, 2016 at 8:49am PST

//platform.instagram.com/en_US/embeds.js

KMOX’s Mike Claiborne had confirmed late Thursday night, the free agent outfielder was in St. Louis to take a physical for the Cardinals. Fowler said while he was on his flight, from Las Vegas to St. Louis, he felt like most people on the plane knew who he was, and believed they were probably Cardinals fans.

This deal may be the only ‘bold type move’ the Cardinals make this offseason, says General Manager John Mozeliak during Friday’s 10 a.m. press conference.

(TM and Copyright 2016 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2016 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook