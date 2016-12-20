CAIR Wants Police to Investigate Arson Incident as Hate Crime

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Is it a hate crime or neighborhood dispute?
The Counsel on American Islamic Relations (CAIR) says a Bosnian Muslim family’s South City home was burned because of their faith. However, St. Louis Police Chief Sam Dotson sees it differently.
The fire happened in August, but CAIR’s Faizan Sayed says they recently uncovered surveillance video of the fire when investigating another Muslim family’s claim of harassment. The recent incident was on the same street, Zellie, in the Carondelet neighborhood.
Dotson tells KMOX it’s a neighborhood dispute and denies claims that his department has not adequately investigated the case.
Sayed says St. Louis Police has had the surveillance video for months and when the victim calls the detective investigating the case – she rarely receives any information.
CAIR wants the case to be investigated as a hate crime. After the holidays, they are working on a meeting with Mayor Francis Slay and St. Louis Police Chief Sam Dotson.
The organization will hold a news conference on Wednesday, asking police to investigate the incident as a hate crime.
