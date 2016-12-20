Kansas City Chiefs Opponent Profile: Chiefs Home Finale On Christmas Night Against Broncos

By Cedric Williams

Two teams coming off stinging losses over the weekend will meet up in a special Christmas night version of Sunday Night Football, when the Kansas City Chiefs host the Denver Broncos at Arrowhead Stadium this weekend.

Kansas City was just seconds away from clinching its second straight trip to the AFC playoffs (and third overall in the last four years), when the Tennessee Titans managed to snatch a victory away on a last-second field goal and hand the Chiefs a 19-17 defeat during the early part of this past Sunday.

Then, later in the day, Denver just got pummeled at home by the New England Patriots 16-3, in a game where the final score wasn’t anywhere near as indicative of how the actual game played out.

The Patriots just manhandled the Broncos and now Denver has lost three of their last four games and are in serious danger of missing the playoffs completely this season.

Both the Chiefs and Broncos desperately need a win on Sunday, which should make for some high drama on Christmas night for the longtime AFC West rivals.

Denver Broncos Season Record: 8-6, third place in the AFC West

The Broncos began their 2016 season just as they ended their 2015 campaign: by winning and winning and winning and winning.

Denver got off to a 4-0 start to begin the year. Then the Broncos lost two in a row, but followed that up by winning two in a row to hit the midpoint of their season at 6-2.

At that point, Denver, Kansas City and Oakland were all in contention for the AFC West crown and it seemed like it would be quite a race to the finish to figure out who would be the division champ this year.

Since then though, the Raiders have kept winning. The Chiefs have done their fare share of winning as well, but the Broncos have just fallen apart. Denver has lost four of six down the stretch, and now the Broncos are going to need to win their final two games and get a lot of help from teams like Baltimore, Houston and Tennessee just to have a shot at making the playoffs this year.

The playoffs don’t officially begin until next month, but Sunday’s game is essentially a playoff game for Denver. The champs need a win or their season—along with any hopes of possibly repeating as Super Bowl victors—is just about over.

Denver Broncos on Offense:

One of Denver’s main problems this year is that they just hasn’t been very good on offense. The Broncos are 24th (or ninth-worst) in the league in total offense, and their run game by itself is even worse, ranking 27th (or sixth-worst) in the league this year.

No one really expected Denver to shine offensively this year, after losing both their quarterbacks from last season (Peyton Manning retired and Brock Osweiler left as a free agent). But even with a rookie quarterback in Trevor Siemian, few thought the Broncos would struggle to move the ball and score points like they have this season.

And it hasn’t been Siemian’s fault, either. He’s thrown for 3,012 yards and 16 touchdowns this year. But that hasn’t been nearly enough to keep the Broncos in enough of their games this season, especially recently, when Denver has lost close games to New England, Tennessee, the Chiefs and the Raiders.

Denver Broncos on Defense:

The one thing the Broncos thought they would be able to count on this year is their defense. And for the most part, the new Orange Crush has held up its end of the bargain.

Denver is No. 2 overall in fewest yards allowed this year, powered by a pass rush that ranks first in the league in both quarterback sacks (40) and overall pass yards allowed (183.0). In fact, the Broncos are the only team in the league that allows less than 200 passing yards per game this year, but teams have still managed to score just enough points to keep the defending Super Bowl champs on the losing side of the scoreboard.

Sunday night should provide an interesting matchup. The Broncos are terrific on defense and the Chiefs have been sputtering lately (except for when they get the ball to Tyreek Hill). It should be fun to see which team prevails and how they manage to pull it off in figures to be a special night of football Christmas night at Arrowhead.

Denver Broncos Players to Watch:

When the Broncos do manage to move the ball on offense, it’s usually because they have one of (if not THE) best receiving dynamic duos in the league in Demaryius Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders.

Both players are having Pro Bowl-type years once again, with Thomas leading the club in receptions (83) and yards (1,016) and Sanders right behind in both categories (with 78 catches and 1,006 yards of his own).

The cold weather is not always conducive to throwing the ball around. But when Denver looks to do so, the quarterback Siemian will most likely be looking for either Thomas or Sanders.

And defensively, the Broncos are led by Super Bowl MVP/pass rush specialist Von Miller, who is once again having a player-of-the-year-type season. He’ll come to town No. 2 in the league with 13.5 sacks this season.

Outlook: Last week in this space, we had a funny feeling about the Tennessee Titans, but predicted a Chiefs win anyway. This week, we’ve got that same feeling about what should be an absolutely desperate Denver Broncos team.

This time though, let’s go with the champs in a tight one. It may even come down to another last-second kick.

Prediction: Denver 17, Kansas City 14.