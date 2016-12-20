State Rep-Elect Bruce Franks Robbed at Gunpoint

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Missouri House of Representatives-elect Bruce Franks Jr. says he was robbed at gunpoint Monday night.
The thieves took his car and phone, but he is physically OK, Franks told KMOX. He posted on Facebook around midnight, Monday night.
It happened when he was downtown at the Schlafly Tap Room, on Locust and 21st streets, for a holiday party, he said.
Franks defeated incumbent state Rep. Penny Hubbard in what was called a “do-over” election for the Democratic nomination for Hubbard’s Missouri House seat. The re-do election for the 78th District was required over concerns about absentee voting.
One Comment
Robbed by his lowlife constituents. LOL!