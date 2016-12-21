‘Charlie Brown’ Tree Captures Drivers’ Attention in Edwardsville

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (KMOX) – A mysterious and anonymous gift-giving tree along Governors Parkway near District Drive in Edwardsville is catching the attention of drivers.

The tree resembles the famous “Charlie Brown Christmas” tree and has only one red ornament on it. Residents are leaving anonymous gifts under the tree for those in need this holiday season.

On Wednesday evening, there were at least 15 gifts including; cards, dolls and other wrapped presents sitting underneath it. Next to the tree is a sign that reads, “Need A Gift For Someone, Take One.”

Edwardsville city officials said they don’t know who’s behind the gesture, or who’s responsible for decorating the tree.

An Edwardsville resident who stopped by to drop off gifts said she wasn’t surprised that someone came up with the idea.

“I think it shows just how generous people are here, and how willing they are to give back,” the woman said. “It’s just… This is a great community.”

If you are in need of a gift and want to take part, simply stop by the tree and grab one. Or, if you’d like to donate, leave one.

