Illinois Fights Off Scrappy Mizzou Squad, 75-66

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Malcolm Hill scored 21 points and Maverick Morgan had a double-double to lead Illinois to a 75-66 win over Missouri on Wednesday.

Morgan hit 7 of 8 free throws and finished with 19 points and 11 rebounds. Jalen Coleman-Lands scored 12.

The Illini (10-3) have won six in a row including the last four in the border series.

Kevin Puryear led Missouri (5-6) with 17 points. Terrence Phillips had 14 points and Jordan Geist added 12.

Illinois jumped out to a 15-5 lead and never trailed, holding off a pair of second-half rallies that saw Missouri pull within four points.

Michael Finke hit a 3-pointer to push the lead to 67-59 after the Tigers made it 63-59 just 79 seconds earlier.

Illinois hit 10 of its first 15 shots to take control early as Missouri missed 10 of its first 12.

Illinois has won 24 of 36 games since the series was moved to St. Louis.

BIG PICTURE

Illinois: The Illini won nine successive games against Missouri from 2000-2008, the longest streak in the 36-year history of the event. The series has featured five one-point games.

Missouri: The Tigers’ three-game losing streak is their longest of the season.

UP NEXT

Illinois: The Illini open Big Ten Conference play on Dec. 27 at Maryland.

Missouri: The Tigers host Lipscomb on Dec. 29 before opening Southeast Conference play at home against LSU on Jan. 4.

