Overnight America Interviews: December 21st, 2016 – Sal Cirrincione, Niall Stanage

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame’s Class of 2017 has been announced and its quite impressive. This morning we sat down with the Rock n Roll expert Sal Cirrincione to go over the ins and outs of the new class.

The Election has passed and whether your candidate has won or not, you still have some reservations about the road ahead until the winners take office. This is one of the many reasons we go to the best non-biased political paper in the country for coverage, TheHill.com. We speak with their best reporter Niall Stanage and he dishes on the highs and lows from Capital Hill and Beyond. This week Niall talks about President-Elect Trump’s latest decisions and more.