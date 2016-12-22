Carriage Horse Gets Spooked, Drowns in Missouri River

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A horse drowns in the Missouri River early Thursday morning after running loose in a parking lot.
After an evening of giving carriage rides, the horse’s handler was trying to put the 2,000-pound animal away for the night, but it somehow got spooked, officials say.
The horse ran loose through a parking lot, hitting multiple parked cars, then ran down a boat ramp.
St. Charles Fire Department Capt. Dan Casey says he believes the horse tried to stop when it saw it was headed for the water, but the carriage it was still pulling was too heavy.
Casey calls it a freak accident and says it took crews two to three hours to get the horse and carriage out of the Missouri River.
No one else was injured during the incident.
