Former Mentor Arrested, Charged With First-Degree Sodomy

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A former child mentor has been arrested and charged with first-degree sodomy.
Police say 24-year-old Quentin Doss’s victim was younger than 14-years-old. Between November 1, 2015 and December 10, 2016 he performed acts on and received acts from the victim.
Doss mentored children in the Children Alive and Learning Leadership, or CALL, program for the past five years at the Bentwood Townhomes Recreation Center. Investigators don not believe anything occured there.
Police are asking anyone else who has been victimized to come forward.
(TM and Copyright 2016 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2016 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)