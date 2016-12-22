Former Mentor Arrested, Charged With First-Degree Sodomy

December 22, 2016 9:39 PM
Filed Under: arrested, call, charges, Children Alive and Learning Leadership, Crime, first-degree sodomy, minor, program, Quentin Doss, victim

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A former child mentor has been arrested and charged with first-degree sodomy.

Police say 24-year-old Quentin Doss’s victim was younger than 14-years-old. Between November 1, 2015 and December 10, 2016 he performed acts on and received acts from the victim.

Doss mentored children in the Children Alive and Learning Leadership, or CALL, program for the past five years at the Bentwood Townhomes Recreation Center. Investigators don not believe anything occured there.

Police are asking anyone else who has been victimized to come forward.

(TM and Copyright 2016 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2016 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

Live Inspired
Photography In A Flash

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia