Police Respond to Standoff at St. Charles Apartment Complex

ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOX) – St. Charles police say a couple is holed-up in an apartment refusing to come out.

Police responded to the Fox Chase Apartments before noon Thursday for a call of shots fired.

A SWAT team has been called to the scene.

St. Charles Police Lt. Wilson says they are in verbal contact with the two suspects, who he says are angry with police for unknown reasons.

Wilson says the suspects have reportedly said “F— the police.”

This story will be updated as more details become available.

(TM and Copyright 2016 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2016 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook