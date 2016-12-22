Shots Fired at St. Louis Police Officers, No Injuries Reported

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Several people fired shots at St. Louis police officers on patrol in the Gate District on Thursday – but were not injured.
A pursuit started at Park and Ohio where the shooting took place. It then traveled westbound I-44, continued northbound on I-270 and eventually ended in the 12800 block of North 40 Drive.
Three suspects were arrested. There is no information on what the suspects will be charged with.
