VIDEO: Seasonal Beers Perfect for Holiday Parties

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Don’t get stuck drinking the same Bud Light you take to your annual holiday parties. Instead, be adventurous with the help of operations manager at 2nd Shift Brewing, Mike Sweeney.

He is a certified cicerone, and the creator of St. Louis Craft Beer Week. He joined KMOX Sports’ Chris Hrabe to tell us about some of his favorites, and to spread the word on great local and domestic craft beers you should try.

Sierra Nevada Celebration – Fresh Hop IPA

ABV – 6.8%

Layered pine and citrus hop aromas balance delicately against rich, malt sweetness to shape this bold wintertime classic.

“This is the beer that got me into IPAs a long time ago … You get this nice caramel color. You get the malt that gets to kind of play balance to the hops that are in there. So it’s not overpowering with bitterness, but you get a fruity hop aroma. I get a lot of citrus.”

Jubelale from Deschutes Brewery – Festive Winter Ale

ABV – 6.7%

Cocoa, dried fruit, and toffee notes. A robust ale with a warming spice.

“It’s a Winter Warmer, which is a traditional English style – very malty, a little dark, real chocolatey, about 6 1/2% alcohol.”

Usually available November through January.

Mapleator Bock from Urban Chestnut – Lager with Maple Syrup added

ABV – 5.2%

While its name pays Reverence to the “ator” tradition of this historic German style, we decided to Revolutionize our take on it with the addition of maple syrup, adding even more complexity to the deep, rich, and toasty maltiness of this classic Bock Lager style.

“Maple syrup is difficult to brew with becuase the yeast will eat that sugar up and you won’t have a lot of flavor left behind … Definitely a little maple, but not overly heavy.”

This is part of UC’s Winter Warmer pack that includes six different beers, including a coffee stout, Chouteau Joe.

Gouden Carolus Noel – Belgian Ale

ABV – 10.5%

Gouden Carolus Noel is a classic winter ale from Belgium with a long-standing tradition. This strong, dark ruby red ale is brewed in August, after which it rests several weeks in the brewery’s cellars to reach an optimal taste balance. Six different spices and three kinds of hops define the rich taste of this world reown Christmas ale. Excellent food pairing with game, meat stews and aged cheese.

“Really sweet, but not overly sweet. And you will taste these Belgium spices out of it that aren’t necessarily in the beer, but it’s just the yeast itself that’s producing the spices … definitely dark dried fruit: Plums, prunes, figs, that kind of thing.”

Most of these beers are priced anywhere between 7.99 to 12.99 for a four- or six-pack.

Coming soon…

Plush from 4 Hands Brewing Co. – New Years Ale

ABV – 6.8%

Plush is a saison brewed with grape in celebration of the New Year. This light and effervescent beer is dry-hopped with Nelson Sauvin which contribues a delicate white wine fruitiness. Plush pours straw in color with a firm white head.

Sweeney also wanted to leave us with a few tips for new craft beer drinkers to help expand your knowledge of international beers:

Mix and match beers, don’t force yourself into buying a traditional six-pack and being stuck with five and a half extras if you don’t enjoy what you bought. Randals, which has locations in Missouri and Illinois, St. Louis Hop Shop, Wine and Cheese place, Friar Tuck and Schnucks have even been better at diversifying its beer selection.

If you are looking to share, Sweeney recommends the 22 oz. bottles to pour for your group of friends.



