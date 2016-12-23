Murder Suspect Wanted In St. Charles County

ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOX) – St. Charles County Police say an at-large murder suspect should be considered armed and dangerous.
They’re looking for tips from the public on the whereabouts of Irian Ochoa-Valdez.
Ochoa-Valdez and an accomplice are accused of killing a person, December 18th, during a residential burglary on Jamaica Drive in un-incorporated St. Charles County.
The victim’s body was then dumped in the back yard of an Overland home.
A warrant charges Ochoa-Valdez with first-degree murder, armed criminal action, and first-degree burglary.
His alleged accomplice, a 20-year-old Eulices Jassiel Cervantes Salmeron of Hazelwood is jailed on $1 million bond.
Those with tips on Ochoa-Valdez are asked to call 9-1-1 or St. Charles County Police at (636) 949-3000, extension 1818.
