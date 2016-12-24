Firefighter Battling Cancer is Honored

St. Louis, MO (KMOX) A ceremony was held on the morning of Christmas Eve to honor retired St Louis firefighter Marnell Griffin.
In May of 2014, Griffin retired after he was diagnosed with colon cancer. He had put in 22 years of service as a firefighter.
Members of the St Louis And Black Jack Fire Departments presented Griffin with an honorary axe. They say it is meant to reassure him that they will continue to fight with and for him.
