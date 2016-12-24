St Charles Woman Killed in Crash in Virginia

Coeburn, VA (AP) A St Charles woman is killed in a head-on collision in Virginia.
32-year-old Rebecca Starling was killed after a woman, trying to avoid a drunk driving checkpoint, made a u-turn and smashed head-on into her vehicle. Starling’s 2 daughters, ages 2 and 5, sustained injuries that weren’t life-threatening,
36-year-old Samantha Dennis of Coeburn Virginia is charged with felony murder and felony eluding after the crash Friday.
