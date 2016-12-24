St Charles Woman Killed in Crash in Virginia

December 24, 2016 6:42 PM
Filed Under: Coeburn Virginia, Head-on Collision, Rebecca Starling, St. Charles

Coeburn, VA (AP) A St Charles woman is killed in a head-on collision in Virginia.

32-year-old Rebecca Starling was killed after a woman, trying to avoid a drunk driving checkpoint, made a u-turn and smashed head-on into her vehicle. Starling’s 2 daughters, ages 2 and 5, sustained injuries that weren’t life-threatening,

36-year-old Samantha Dennis of Coeburn Virginia is charged with felony murder and felony eluding after the crash Friday.

(Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

