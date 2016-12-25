Home Invaders Steal Gifts From Under Tree

Fairview Heights, IL (KMOX) A home invasion in Fairview Heights Christmas morning. Stolen—gifts from underneath the Christmas tree.
Fairview Heights Police say 3 males forced their way into a home in the 200 blcok of Debra Drive. One of the 3 displayed a firearm.
The victim was put in a pantry while the 3 suspects searched the house, but was able to run out of the residence and call police.
When police showed up the suspects fled—with gifts they had taken from under the Christmas tree.
(TM and Copyright 2016 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2016 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)