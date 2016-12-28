Attorney: SLMPD Conducts 200 SWAT Raids Annually

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) — At least one local attorney thinks the St. Louis police’s use of SWAT raids is unconstitutional — he’s challenging the practice in court.
Bevis Schock told KMOX’s Charlie Brennan police can use this tactic simply if there are guns in the home they’re targeting.
“They say if there’s a gun in an allegation of a search warrant application, we’re doing a SWAT team raid. But the law doesn’t allow that,” Schock said Wednesday.
It’s up to police discretion as to whether a SWAT raid is conducted, but Schock thinks police executing a warrant have an “obligation” to knock on the door first, unless there’s a “heightened reason” to use SWAT.
It’s so disruptive to the neighborhood, Schock says, especially when police occasionally get the wrong house.
St. Louis police referred questions to the city counselor’s office. KMOX is awaiting a response.
(TM and Copyright 2016 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2016 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)