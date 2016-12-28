Prosecutor: State Should Handle Retrial in Bridge Deaths

Associated Press December 28, 2016 9:46 PM
Filed Under: deaths, Mississippi river bridge, Reginald Clemons, retrial

ST. LOUIS (AP) – St. Louis’ prosecutor has asked a judge to appoint state prosecutors to the retrial of a man once condemned for his alleged role in the deaths of two sisters pushed from an abandoned Mississippi River bridge.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Jennifer Joyce’s chief prosecutor argued Wednesday to Circuit Judge Rex Burlison that Joyce’s office has limited resources. Rachel Smith also said state prosecutors have the necessary experience and knowledge of Reginald Clemons’ case to take over.

Burlison deferred a decision.

Clemons was among four men convicted in the 1991 deaths of 20-year-old Julie Kerry and her 19-year-old sister, Robin.

Smith has objected to Clemons’ requests for more time to prepare for the retrial.

The Missouri Supreme Court late last year overturned Clemons’ 1993 conviction.

