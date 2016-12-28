St. Monica Church Fire Under Investigation

December 28, 2016 7:48 AM
Filed Under: alter, arson, Catholic, church, Creve Coeur, damage, fire, firefighters, investigation, Nativity scene, Smoke, St. Louis, St. Monica, water

CREVE COEUR, Mo. (KMOX) – A single-alarm fire at a St. Monica Catholic Church in Creve Coeur appears to have started near a nativity scene at the altar.

It is believed that the building was empty at the time of the fire, but there’s heavy smoke, and water damage in the church.

The cause is under investigation by arson detectives, who are working with firefighters.

KMOX will update the story as more information becomes available.

(TM and Copyright 2016 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2016 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

Live Inspired
Photography In A Flash

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia