St. Monica Church Fire Under Investigation

CREVE COEUR, Mo. (KMOX) – A single-alarm fire at a St. Monica Catholic Church in Creve Coeur appears to have started near a nativity scene at the altar.
It is believed that the building was empty at the time of the fire, but there’s heavy smoke, and water damage in the church.
The cause is under investigation by arson detectives, who are working with firefighters.
KMOX will update the story as more information becomes available.
