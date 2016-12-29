Francis Howell District Voters Want Recount in November Ballot Issue

December 29, 2016 8:33 PM
Filed Under: re-election, recount, Tax Hike

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Those in favor of a property tax hike in the Francis Howell School District want a new election – they say results from the November election likely aren’t accurate.

In a statement, attorneys say the errors the election board considers “minor” are widespread and systemic and could have changed the outcome of the election.

Supporters say “Prop Howell,” a 60 cent property tax hike, would have raised enough money to replace outdated technology and textbooks, provide more support for special education and reinstate staff cuts among other goals.

(TM and Copyright 2016 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2016 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

Live Inspired
Photography In A Flash

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia