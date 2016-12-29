Prohibited Items for Winter Classic More Restrictive Than Cardinals Games

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Although Winter Classic attendees will walk through Busch Stadium’s gates Monday, don’t expect to bring in the same food, drink or items you usually could for a St. Louis Cardinals game.

The NHL has a more prohibitive list of what won’t be allowed into the ballpark.

One fan, who says he bought tickets through the St. Louis Blues, recently posted a photo to Facebook of the pamphlet he received showing Winter Classic policies.

For a Cardinals game, fans are allowed to bring still-sealed plastic bottles of non-alcoholic drinks, some foods like peanuts and pretzels, and items like coolers into the stadium.

None of those items will be allowed in the gates for Monday’s Winter Classic between the St. Louis Blues and Chicago Blackhawks, or for Saturday’s Alumni Game.

The forecast for Monday afternoon calls for a 65 percent chance of rain, according to AccuWeather.com, but you better bring a poncho — umbrellas won’t be allowed.

Fans who purchased Winter Classic tickets on secondary-market websites like StubHub reportedly did not receive the pamphlets.

Also on the prohibited list are selfie sticks, coolers, banners, beverage containers, video cameras, cameras with lens longer than 5 inches and bags larger than 16x16x8 inches.



(TM and Copyright 2016 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2016 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook