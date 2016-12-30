Bacon Day is EVERY Day at Crown Candy Kitchen

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Today is National Bacon Day, but Andy Karandzieff says that’s every day at Crown Candy Kitchen, where they’re famous for their meaty BLTs.
Just how much bacon do they go through each day?
“On every busy day, 200 to 250 lbs of bacon a day,” he says. “On a slow day, 100 to 125 lbs of bacon a day.”
Kanandzieff says he has several people at the restaurant whose job is to fry bacon all day long.
The landmark restaurant in Old North St. Louis will be celebrating 104 years in business, operated by the same family.
