Libraries Kick-Off ‘Sensory Story Time’ for Kids with Autism

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Parents with children that have autism may tend to avoid libraries and story time because their children have difficulty remaining quiet, still, or there’s too much stimulation.

Kristen Sorth at St. Louis County Library says they’re kicking off “sensory story time” at the main and Weber branches.

“We have covers for light, with the lights it will be dimmer in the room,” Sorth says. “And then, we all kinds of props and toys and tactile objects to offer children a variety of ways to process information.”

She says they do not expect the children to sit still or quiet. They offer noise cancelling headphones, if it is too loud for them.

Current studies show one in every 45 children are diagnosed somewhere on the spectrum. Sorth says it’s important for all families to feel welcome.

The pilot project may eventually spread to more county branches in the future.

