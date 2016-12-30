Man Killed, Woman Hurt In “Cutting” Near Forest Park

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A man was killed and a woman injured in what St. Louis police are calling a “cutting” near Forest Park.
Few other details are being released about the incident that took place in the 1000 block of Art Hill Place, near Oakland and Tamm south of Forest Park.
The attack reportedly occurred just after 5 pm Friday.
A black male suspect was seen fleeing the area, but no arrests have been made.
City police homicide detectives are investigating.
