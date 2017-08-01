2017 NFL Expert Picks: Week 1

Week 1 punishments:
- Egg: Someone is getting a raw egg cracked on his head
- Lunch: Last place buys lunch for first place
- Twitter Compliments: The loser must give the winner a “sincere” complement on Twitter
- Winner Chooses: The first place finisher gets to choose the punishment
- Rams Jersey: The loser will have to wear a Rams jersey to work one day that following week
- Twitter Avatar: The first place finisher will get to change the loser’s Twitter Avatar for one day
- Blank spaces: They will be filled on Tuesday after we gather more options from our followers, so please contribute your ideas
Learn more about the NFL Picks Punishment Wheel
WEEK 1 PICKS
Chiefs @ Patriots (total score tiebreaker)
Tom- Patriots (45)
Ben- Patriots (47)
Alex- Patriots (38)
Chris- Patriots (48)
Mark- Patriots (52)
Jets @ Bills
Tom- Bills
Ben- Bills
Alex- Bills
Chris- Bills
Mark- Bills
Jaguars @ Texans
Tom- Texans
Ben- Texans
Alex- Texans
Chris- Texans
Mark- Texans
Steelers @ Browns
Tom- Steelers
Ben- Steelers
Alex- Steelers
Chris- Steelers
Mark- Steelers
Cardinals @ Lions
Tom- Cardinals
Ben- Cardinals
Alex- Cardinals
Chris- Cardinals
Mark- Lions
Falcons @ Bears
Tom- Falcons
Ben- Falcons
Alex- Falcons
Chris- Falcons
Mark- Falcons
Raiders @ Titans
Tom- Radiers
Ben- Titans
Alex- Raiders
Chris- Raiders
Mark- Raiders
Ravens @ Bengals
Tom- Bengals
Ben- Bengals
Alex- Ravens
Chris- Bengals
Mark- Bengals
Eagles @ Redskins
Tom- Eagles
Ben- Eagles
Alex- Redskins
Chris- Redskins
Mark- Redskins
Colts @ Rams
Tom- Colts
Ben- Rams
Alex- Rams
Chris- Rams
Mark- Rams
Panthers @ 49ers
Tom- Panthers
Ben- Panthers
Alex- Panthers
Chris- Panthers
Mark- Panthers
Seahawks @ Packers
Tom- Packers
Ben- Packers
Alex- Packers
Chris- Seahawks
Mark- Packers
Giants @ Cowboys
Tom- Cowboys
Ben- Cowboys
Alex- Cowboys
Chris- Giants
Mark- Cowboys
Saints @ Vikings
Tom- Saints
Ben- Vikings
Alex- Vikings
Chris- Saints
Mark- Saints
Chargers @ Broncos
Tom- Broncos
Ben- Broncos
Alex- Broncos
Chris- Broncos
Mark- Broncos