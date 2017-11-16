2017 NFL Expert Picks Week 11

Leaderboard

nfl picks 2017 week 11 start 2017 NFL Expert Picks Week 11

Week 10 Punishment:

Tom spun the wheel on Thursday and landed on Poem. So on Monday, he will have to read his heartfelt and lovely poem about this week’s winner, Mark Reardon, directly to him! And this is his second loss in a row, check out how last week’s pepper eating challenge went:

Previous Punishment:

    • See Week 10’s results & punishment

      Learn more about the NFL Picks Punishment Wheel

      • WEEK 11 PICKS

      TITANS @ STEELERS 
      Tom- Steelers
      Ben- Steelers
      Alex- Steelers
      Chris- Steelers
      Mark- Titans

      JAGUARS @ BROWNS
      Tom- Jaguars
      Ben- Jaguars
      Alex- Jaguars
      Chris- Jaguars
      Mark- Jaguars

      BUCCANEERS @ DOLPHINS
      Tom- Dolphins
      Ben- Dolphins
      Alex- Dolphins
      Chris- Buccaneers
      Mark- Dolphins

      RAVENS @ PACKERS
      Tom- Ravens
      Ben- Packers
      Alex- Packers
      Chris- Ravens
      Mark- Packers

      LIONS @ BEARS
      Tom- Lions
      Ben- Lions
      Alex- Lions
      Chris- Bears
      Mark- Lions

      RAMS @ VIKINGS
      Tom- Vikings
      Ben- Vikings
      Alex- Rams
      Chris- Rams
      Mark- Rams

      CARDINALS @ TEXANS
      Tom- Cardinals
      Ben- Cardinals
      Alex- Cardinals
      Chris- Cardinals
      Mark- Cardinals

      CHIEFS @ GIANTS (Total score tiebreaker)
      Tom- Chiefs (47)
      Ben- Chiefs (44)
      Alex- Chiefs (42)
      Chris- Chiefs (49)
      Mark- Chiefs (45)

      REDSKINS @ SAINTS
      Tom- Saints
      Ben- Saints
      Alex- Saints
      Chris- Saints
      Mark- Saints

      BILLS @ CHARGERS
      Tom- Chargers
      Ben- Chargers
      Alex- Bills
      Chris- Chargers
      Mark- Chargers

      BENGALS @ BRONCOS
      Tom- Broncos
      Ben- Broncos
      Alex- Broncos
      Chris- Broncos
      Mark- Broncos

      PATRIOTS @ RAIDERS
      Tom- Patriots
      Ben- Patriots
      Alex- Patriots
      Chris- Patriots
      Mark- Patriots

      EAGLES @ COWBOYS
      Tom- Eagles
      Ben- Eagles
      Alex- Eagles
      Chris- Eagles
      Mark- Eagles

      FALCONS @ SEAHAWKS
      Tom- Seahawks
      Ben- Seahawks
      Alex- Seahawks
      Chris- Seahawks
      Mark- Falcons

More From CBS St. Louis

Shop KMOX Apparel
KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight

Listen Live

Listen