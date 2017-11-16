2017 NFL Expert Picks Week 11

Leaderboard
Week 10 Punishment:
Tom spun the wheel on Thursday and landed on Poem. So on Monday, he will have to read his heartfelt and lovely poem about this week’s winner, Mark Reardon, directly to him! And this is his second loss in a row, check out how last week’s pepper eating challenge went:
Previous Punishment:
See Week 10’s results & punishment
WEEK 11 PICKS
TITANS @ STEELERS
Tom- Steelers
Ben- Steelers
Alex- Steelers
Chris- Steelers
Mark- Titans
JAGUARS @ BROWNS
Tom- Jaguars
Ben- Jaguars
Alex- Jaguars
Chris- Jaguars
Mark- Jaguars
BUCCANEERS @ DOLPHINS
Tom- Dolphins
Ben- Dolphins
Alex- Dolphins
Chris- Buccaneers
Mark- Dolphins
RAVENS @ PACKERS
Tom- Ravens
Ben- Packers
Alex- Packers
Chris- Ravens
Mark- Packers
LIONS @ BEARS
Tom- Lions
Ben- Lions
Alex- Lions
Chris- Bears
Mark- Lions
RAMS @ VIKINGS
Tom- Vikings
Ben- Vikings
Alex- Rams
Chris- Rams
Mark- Rams
CARDINALS @ TEXANS
Tom- Cardinals
Ben- Cardinals
Alex- Cardinals
Chris- Cardinals
Mark- Cardinals
CHIEFS @ GIANTS (Total score tiebreaker)
Tom- Chiefs (47)
Ben- Chiefs (44)
Alex- Chiefs (42)
Chris- Chiefs (49)
Mark- Chiefs (45)
REDSKINS @ SAINTS
Tom- Saints
Ben- Saints
Alex- Saints
Chris- Saints
Mark- Saints
BILLS @ CHARGERS
Tom- Chargers
Ben- Chargers
Alex- Bills
Chris- Chargers
Mark- Chargers
BENGALS @ BRONCOS
Tom- Broncos
Ben- Broncos
Alex- Broncos
Chris- Broncos
Mark- Broncos
PATRIOTS @ RAIDERS
Tom- Patriots
Ben- Patriots
Alex- Patriots
Chris- Patriots
Mark- Patriots
EAGLES @ COWBOYS
Tom- Eagles
Ben- Eagles
Alex- Eagles
Chris- Eagles
Mark- Eagles
FALCONS @ SEAHAWKS
Tom- Seahawks
Ben- Seahawks
Alex- Seahawks
Chris- Seahawks
Mark- Falcons
