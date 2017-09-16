2017 NFL Expert Picks Week 8

Last week Mark Reardon was a little too preoccupied with moving into his new home to take his punishment spin, so at the end of this week we’ll have a duel punishment spin.

Week 8 Punishments:

        • Surprise partner punishments coming soon (unless Mark losses again)

      Previous Punishment:

      • See Week 7’s results & punishment

        Learn more about the NFL Picks Punishment Wheel

         

        WEEK 8 PICKS

        DOLPHINS @ RAVENS (total score tiebreaker)
        Tom- Ravens
        Ben- Dolphins
        Alex- Ravens
        Chris- Dolphins
        Mark- Ravens

        VIKINGS @ BROWNS
        Tom- Vikings
        Ben- Vikings
        Alex- Vikings
        Chris- Vikings
        Mark- Vikings

        CHARGERS @ PATRIOTS
        Tom- Patriots
        Ben- Patriots
        Alex- Patriots
        Chris- Patriots
        Mark- Patriots

        BEARS @ SAINTS
        Tom- Saints
        Ben- Saints
        Alex- Saints
        Chris- Bears
        Mark- Saints

        PANTHERS @ BUCCANEERS
        Tom- Panthers
        Ben- Buccaneers
        Alex- Buccaneers
        Chris- Panthers
        Mark- Panthers

        COLTS @ BENGALS
        Tom- Bengals
        Ben- Bengals
        Alex- Bengals
        Chris- Bengals
        Mark- Bengals

        RAIDERS @ BILLS
        Tom- Raiders
        Ben- Bills
        Alex- Bills
        Chris- Raiders
        Mark- Raiders

        49ERS @ EAGLES
        Tom- Eagles
        Ben- Eagles
        Alex- Eagles
        Chris- 49ers
        Mark- Eagles

        FALCONS @ JETS
        Tom- Falcons
        Ben- Falcons
        Alex- Falcons
        Chris- Falcons
        Mark- Falcons

        TEXANS @ SEAHAWKS
        Tom- Seahawks
        Ben- Seahawks
        Alex- Seahawks
        Chris- Seahawks
        Mark- Seahawks

        COWBOYS @ REDSKINS
        Tom- Cowboys
        Ben- Cowboys
        Alex- Cowboys
        Chris- Redskins
        Mark- Cowboys

        STEELERS @ LIONS
        Tom- Steelers
        Ben- Lions
        Alex- Lions
        Chris- Steelers
        Mark- Steelers

        BRONCOS @ CHIEFS (total score tiebreaker)
        Tom- Chiefs (44)
        Ben- Chiefs (40)
        Alex- Chiefs (49)
        Chris- Chiefs (48)
        Mark- Chiefs (54)

