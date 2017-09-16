2017 NFL Expert Picks Week 8

Leaderboard
Last week Mark Reardon was a little too preoccupied with moving into his new home to take his punishment spin, so at the end of this week we’ll have a duel punishment spin.
Week 8 Punishments:
- Surprise partner punishments coming soon (unless Mark losses again)
Previous Punishment:
-
See Week 7’s results & punishment
Learn more about the NFL Picks Punishment Wheel
WEEK 8 PICKS
DOLPHINS @ RAVENS (total score tiebreaker)
Tom- Ravens
Ben- Dolphins
Alex- Ravens
Chris- Dolphins
Mark- Ravens
VIKINGS @ BROWNS
Tom- Vikings
Ben- Vikings
Alex- Vikings
Chris- Vikings
Mark- Vikings
CHARGERS @ PATRIOTS
Tom- Patriots
Ben- Patriots
Alex- Patriots
Chris- Patriots
Mark- Patriots
BEARS @ SAINTS
Tom- Saints
Ben- Saints
Alex- Saints
Chris- Bears
Mark- Saints
PANTHERS @ BUCCANEERS
Tom- Panthers
Ben- Buccaneers
Alex- Buccaneers
Chris- Panthers
Mark- Panthers
COLTS @ BENGALS
Tom- Bengals
Ben- Bengals
Alex- Bengals
Chris- Bengals
Mark- Bengals
RAIDERS @ BILLS
Tom- Raiders
Ben- Bills
Alex- Bills
Chris- Raiders
Mark- Raiders
49ERS @ EAGLES
Tom- Eagles
Ben- Eagles
Alex- Eagles
Chris- 49ers
Mark- Eagles
FALCONS @ JETS
Tom- Falcons
Ben- Falcons
Alex- Falcons
Chris- Falcons
Mark- Falcons
TEXANS @ SEAHAWKS
Tom- Seahawks
Ben- Seahawks
Alex- Seahawks
Chris- Seahawks
Mark- Seahawks
COWBOYS @ REDSKINS
Tom- Cowboys
Ben- Cowboys
Alex- Cowboys
Chris- Redskins
Mark- Cowboys
STEELERS @ LIONS
Tom- Steelers
Ben- Lions
Alex- Lions
Chris- Steelers
Mark- Steelers
BRONCOS @ CHIEFS (total score tiebreaker)
Tom- Chiefs (44)
Ben- Chiefs (40)
Alex- Chiefs (49)
Chris- Chiefs (48)
Mark- Chiefs (54)
