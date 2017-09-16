2017 NFL Expert Picks Week 9

Leaderboard

    WEEK 9 PICKS

    BILLS @ JETS 
    Tom- Bills
    Ben- Jets
    Alex- Bills
    Chris- Bills
    Mark- Jets

    BUCCANEERS @ SAINTS
    Tom- Saints
    Ben- Saints
    Alex- Saints
    Chris- Saints
    Mark- Saints

    FALCONS @ PANTHERS
    Tom- Falcons
    Ben- Falcons
    Alex- Falcons
    Chris- Panthers
    Mark- Falcons

    RAMS @ GIANTS
    Tom- Giants
    Ben- Rams
    Alex- Rams
    Chris- Rams
    Mark- Rams

    RAVENS @ TITANS
    Tom- Ravens
    Ben- Titans
    Alex- Titans
    Chris- Ravens
    Mark- Titans

    BENGALS @ JAGUARS
    Tom- Jaguars
    Ben- Jaguars
    Alex- Jaguars
    Chris- Jaguars
    Mark- Jaguars

    BRONCOS @ EAGLES
    Tom- Eagles
    Ben- Eagles
    Alex- Eagles
    Chris- Eagles
    Mark- Eagles

    COLTS @ TEXANS
    Tom- Texans
    Ben- Colts
    Alex- Colts
    Chris- Texans
    Mark- Colts

    REDSKINS @ SEAHAWKS
    Tom- Seahawks
    Ben- Seahawks
    Alex- Seahawks
    Chris- Redskins
    Mark- Seahawks

    CARDINALS @ 49ERS
    Tom- 49ers
    Ben- 49ers
    Alex- Cardinals
    Chris- 49ers
    Mark- 49ers

    CHIEFS @ COWBOYS (Total score tiebreaker)
    Tom- Chiefs (50)
    Ben- Chiefs (50)
    Alex- Chiefs (47)
    Chris- Chiefs (55)
    Mark- Chiefs (52)

    RAIDERS @ DOLPHINS
    Tom- Raiders
    Ben- Dolphins
    Alex- Raiders
    Chris- Raiders
    Mark- Dolphins

    LIONS @ PACKERS
    Tom- Packers
    Ben- Lions
    Alex- Packers
    Chris- Lions
    Mark- Packers

