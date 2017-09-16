2017 NFL Expert Picks Week 9

Leaderboard
WEEK 9 PICKS
BILLS @ JETS
Tom- Bills
Ben- Jets
Alex- Bills
Chris- Bills
Mark- Jets
BUCCANEERS @ SAINTS
Tom- Saints
Ben- Saints
Alex- Saints
Chris- Saints
Mark- Saints
FALCONS @ PANTHERS
Tom- Falcons
Ben- Falcons
Alex- Falcons
Chris- Panthers
Mark- Falcons
RAMS @ GIANTS
Tom- Giants
Ben- Rams
Alex- Rams
Chris- Rams
Mark- Rams
RAVENS @ TITANS
Tom- Ravens
Ben- Titans
Alex- Titans
Chris- Ravens
Mark- Titans
BENGALS @ JAGUARS
Tom- Jaguars
Ben- Jaguars
Alex- Jaguars
Chris- Jaguars
Mark- Jaguars
BRONCOS @ EAGLES
Tom- Eagles
Ben- Eagles
Alex- Eagles
Chris- Eagles
Mark- Eagles
COLTS @ TEXANS
Tom- Texans
Ben- Colts
Alex- Colts
Chris- Texans
Mark- Colts
REDSKINS @ SEAHAWKS
Tom- Seahawks
Ben- Seahawks
Alex- Seahawks
Chris- Redskins
Mark- Seahawks
CARDINALS @ 49ERS
Tom- 49ers
Ben- 49ers
Alex- Cardinals
Chris- 49ers
Mark- 49ers
CHIEFS @ COWBOYS (Total score tiebreaker)
Tom- Chiefs (50)
Ben- Chiefs (50)
Alex- Chiefs (47)
Chris- Chiefs (55)
Mark- Chiefs (52)
RAIDERS @ DOLPHINS
Tom- Raiders
Ben- Dolphins
Alex- Raiders
Chris- Raiders
Mark- Dolphins
LIONS @ PACKERS
Tom- Packers
Ben- Lions
Alex- Packers
Chris- Lions
Mark- Packers