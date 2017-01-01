Endangered Person Advisory Issued

January 1, 2017 10:25 AM
Filed Under: Endangered Person Advisory, Jamel Jennings, St. Louis County Police

CLAYTON, Mo. (KMOX) – St. Louis County Police say there’s an active “Endangered Person Advisory” for a 30-year-old Spanish Lake man, who may have an undiagnosed mental illness and has made threats to harm himself.

Officers are looking for Jamel Jennings – described as a 5’5″tall 135-pound dark-complected African-American man.

He has black hair, brown eyes, and tattoos on his neck. He was last seen wearing a black-and-white shirt and gray pants.

If you’ve seen Jamel Jennings, call 911 or contact St. Louis County Police at (636) 529-8210.

