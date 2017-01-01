New Year’s Homicide In North County

January 1, 2017 9:35 AM
Filed Under: murder, New Year's Day, St. Louis County Police

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOX)- St. Louis County Police have their first homicide case of 2017.

Officers were called to the 5200 block of Jamestown Bay Court, twenty minutes after midnight, Sunday morning.

They say it appears a man was shot dead in his home, following some sort of disturbance.

Investigators determined the shooter and victim knew each other.

No names have been released.

(TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2016 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

Live Inspired
Photography In A Flash

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia