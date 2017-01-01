New Year’s Homicide In North County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOX)- St. Louis County Police have their first homicide case of 2017.
Officers were called to the 5200 block of Jamestown Bay Court, twenty minutes after midnight, Sunday morning.
They say it appears a man was shot dead in his home, following some sort of disturbance.
Investigators determined the shooter and victim knew each other.
No names have been released.
