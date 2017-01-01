NHL To Announce Start Time For Winter Classic Early Monday Morning

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The Winter Classic at Busch Stadium is slated to start at noon Monday, and that remains the case for now.

But the NHL will make an announcement at 7 o’clock tomorrow morning whether that puck drop will change as a result of the rain that’s in the forecast.

Earlier, NHL officials had announced that they can handle some rain during the hockey game and have done so in the past, but too much rain might put player safety into question and dampen the overall experience for fans.

So again, expect an announcement from the NHL at 7 am Monday as to whether the scheduled noon start time for the Blues and Blackhawks at Busch will be changed.

