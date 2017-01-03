$5,000 Worth of Equipment Stolen From Alton Holiday Lights Display

ALTON, Illinois (KMOX) – Somebody in Alton, Illinois ripped off the “Grandpa Gang” for $5,000 worth of wiring after they had taken down the annual “Christmas Wonderland” display in Rock Springs Park.

Al Cowgill heads up the group of volunteers that sets up the display each year. Cowgill says the stolen wire represents about one-fifth of what they need to put up the display each year.

He says after they shut everything down last week, they put all the decorations into a large trailer with a padlock. The next morning, the lock and a lot of wire was gone.

The group says thieves are a problem for them every year.

Cowgill says they were able to raise $40,000 for Alton-area charities and this setback won’t prevent them from putting up the display again next year.



