Bisphenol-A Linked to Endocrine Disorders in Pets, Humans

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A widely used industrial chemical, found in many household items, including food cans, reveals potential negative health consequences for humans and pets.

The University of Missouri Bond Life Sciences Center conducted a study on animals who consumed pet food from cans, the area of concern is Bisphenol-A or BPA.

Bio-Medical Sciences Associate Professor Cheryl Rosenfeld calls it a an endocrine disrupting chemical. Other studies have been conducted on humans, but not dogs.

“There’s 62.5-billion-dollar industry in the pet foods, includes canned and other storage items,” Rosendfeld says. “But nonetheless, we wanted to see how, if we gave the dogs pet food, contained within cans, how that would that would affect their BPA concentrations.

Rosenfeld says our dogs live in the same internal and external environments that we do, ‘and what we see in the dogs is likely to translate to humans as well.’

Rosenfeld noted that BPA can be very disruptive to the endocrine system.

“Just after 2 weeks of consuming food, contained within the cans, we were able to increase internal BPA concentrations by three-fold, I mean that’s significant,” Rosendfeld says. “More importantly, we found, associated with the increase in BPA concentrations, that is, we altered their gut microbiome, that’s these bacteria that live in our gut. In fact, there’s many out there, just today alone, that the gut microbiome can play an important role in maintaining normal health status.”

Rosenfeld says besides the microbiome changes, there were metabolic changes. Those changes affect obesity, diabetes and neurological disorders.

Rosenfeld’s recommendations, eliminating use of canned food for humans and our pets.



