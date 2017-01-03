Blues’ $138 Million Scottrade Center Renovation Plan to be Introduced to Aldermen

ST. LOUIS (KMOX/AP) – The St. Louis Board of Aldermen will consider a plan to spend about $4 million annually for 20 years to help fund renovations of the city-owned arena that is home to the St. Louis Blues and other events.

A proposal outlined at a news conference Tuesday would use city tax revenue that Scottrade Center generates to finance an estimated $67.5 million in bonds to pay for improvements to the 22-year-old building. Blues Chairman Tom Stillman says the upgrades are badly needed or St. Louis risks losing out on events like NCAA wrestling and basketball tournaments, concerts and other big draws.

The Blues also seek $6 million a year from the state in the funding plan. And the team themselves will contribute a majority of the renovation fees, a total of $90 million, towards the estimated $138 million plan.

“We are simply not in a position to carry the entire renovation, the entire modernization, the entire public asset on our backs,” Stillman says.

Aldermanic President Lewis Reed plans to introduce the bill as early as Tuesday. He says it would not require a vote of the people.

Scottrade Center Operations Director Alex Rodrigo also spoke at the Tuesday morning meeting, he was able to speak directly about the condition of Scottrade Center.

“When I walked into the building at first,” Rodrigo says. “I said ‘Hey, the 90s called, and they would like their stuff back.'”

The Blues say the changes will bring the building up to date both technically and aesthetically.

Blues President Chris Zimmerman says team officials are planning to meet with governor-elect Eric Greitens about his opposition to state help for stadiums. In December, Greitens stated his opposition to using tax money to partially fund a soccer stadium in downtown St. Louis. He again made a statement on the issue over the weekend, telling local media ‘I have completely ruled out state funding for stadiums.’

